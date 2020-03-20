Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.04% of Proto Labs worth $28,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Proto Labs from to in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.42. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

