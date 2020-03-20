Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,734 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $50,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,115. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

