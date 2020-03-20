Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.08% of Apergy worth $54,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,816,000 after buying an additional 894,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,480,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 847.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 496,532 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Apergy by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 930,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 379,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APY shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

APY opened at $3.45 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

