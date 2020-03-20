Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $32.09 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.04% of AAR worth $32,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 123,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AAR by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,120,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 over the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a P/E ratio of 128.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.