Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $30.54 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.30% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $30,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

