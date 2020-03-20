Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $28.35 Million Stock Holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.26% of Imax worth $28,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Imax by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Imax Corp has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

