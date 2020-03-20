Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.74% of Planet Fitness worth $49,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.