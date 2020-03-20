Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.64% of Penumbra worth $36,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $139.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.83. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $385,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,866. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

