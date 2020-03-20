Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 89,728 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,728 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.73% of Casella Waste Systems worth $37,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $104,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 30,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,568,960.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,270.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

