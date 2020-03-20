Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $314.20 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $285.00 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.