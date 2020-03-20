LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 19090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

