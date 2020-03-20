Lindsay Tanner Purchases 6,100 Shares of Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Stock

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) insider Lindsay Tanner acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$9.16 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of A$55,876.00 ($39,628.37).

Lindsay Tanner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lindsay Tanner bought 4,800 shares of Suncorp Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.23 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of A$53,904.00 ($38,229.79).

Shares of ASX:SUN opened at A$8.26 ($5.86) on Friday. Suncorp Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$8.52 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of A$14.57 ($10.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.06, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$11.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.91%.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.