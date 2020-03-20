Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 1756451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 21.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

