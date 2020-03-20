Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.63

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B stock. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

