Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.63

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 49090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.