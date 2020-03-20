Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $20.37, approximately 120,544 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,316,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

FWONK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

