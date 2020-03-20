Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.36

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.36 and last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 16344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDA. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $833,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 65.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.