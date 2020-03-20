Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.