Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 73.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $744,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $1,681,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $739.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Munch purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 86,145 shares of company stock valued at $649,928 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

