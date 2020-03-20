Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 541 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

