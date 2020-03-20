Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

