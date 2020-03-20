Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

