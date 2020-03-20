Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $44,817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,043,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 265,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 58,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

