Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 527 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,116,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 557.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 36,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day moving average of $227.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $162.19 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,045,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

