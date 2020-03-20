Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Store Capital by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Store Capital by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Store Capital by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tawn Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at $119,210.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

