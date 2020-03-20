Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 608,848 shares during the period. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,406,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 725,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 380,720 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,579,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,401,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

