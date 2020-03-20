Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.35 and a 200 day moving average of $193.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.61 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

