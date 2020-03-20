Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,981 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 170,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

