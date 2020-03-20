Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Paychex by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 51,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

