Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

