Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 136.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $121.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.49. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -113.61, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.