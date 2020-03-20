Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $213,000 in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after acquiring an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 485,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,818 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $43.62 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNKN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.