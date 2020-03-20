Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

