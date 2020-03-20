Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.71.

Shares of ISRG opened at $408.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $555.15 and a 200 day moving average of $559.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.06 and a 52-week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

