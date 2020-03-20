Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,186 Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,958,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,800 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $24,555,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $21.22 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

