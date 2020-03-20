Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

