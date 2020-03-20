Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 154 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.