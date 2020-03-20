Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 117,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $88.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.