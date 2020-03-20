LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

