Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $174.68 and last traded at $178.35, with a volume of 16908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.56.

Specifically, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. UBS Group began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.