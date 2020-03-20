Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

LEG opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

