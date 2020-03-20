LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

