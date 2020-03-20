Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $78.96 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,654,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,959,000. Uber Technologies comprises 53.1% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from to in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NYSE UBER opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 over the last three months.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.