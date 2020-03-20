Lawrence F. Levy Acquires 142,400 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

