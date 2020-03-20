Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,833 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

