Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Moneygram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $1.40 on Friday. Moneygram International Inc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

