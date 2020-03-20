Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $79,000 Position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.68.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

