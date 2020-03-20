Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $251,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

