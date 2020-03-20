Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $230,000 Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Danaos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of DAC opened at $3.25 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $79.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Danaos had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

