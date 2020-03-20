Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,200 Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK opened at $2.91 on Friday. Nantkwest Inc has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NK shares. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

